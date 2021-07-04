BBC News

Eccles death: Third teen charged with Leigh Smith's murder

Leigh Smith was described as a "much-loved father"

A third person has been charged with the murder of a man who was found dead at his home.

The body of Leigh Smith, 48, was discovered in Cook Street, Eccles, at about 07:30 BST on 22 June.

A 17-year-old male has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Two other 17-year-olds were also charged with Mr Smith's murder last month.

Another boy, also aged 17, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Mr Smith's family previously described him as a "much-loved son, brother and father".

