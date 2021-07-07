Driver jailed for Manchester crash that killed friend
- Published
A driver whose friend was killed when he was thrown from his car as it span out of control has been jailed.
Carl Service, 30, was thrown from a Volkswagen Jetta being driven by Dylan Lipinski in Manchester on 30 May.
Mr Service was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died a short time later.
Lipinski, 28, of Rochdale, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed at Manchester Crown Court for eight years, eight months.
He also admitted causing death while disqualified from driving.
'Reckless and irresponsible'
Greater Manchester Police said disqualified driver Lipinski hit a Vauxhall Astra as it manoeuvred out from a parking space when he pulled away from a shop on Cheetham Hill Road.
Lipinski, of Gale Court, fled quickly towards Smedley Lane where he overtook another car at excess speed which caused his vehicle to swerve in the road.
Mr Service was thrown from the car as it span out of control before coming to a stop near a fence.
Sgt Andrew Page said: "This was a completely reckless and irresponsible act which resulted in the death of a man.
"Lipinski is a selfish individual who didn't give a thought to the danger his actions posed to the passengers in his car, other road users and members of the public."
