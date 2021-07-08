BBC News

Euro 2020: North West fans celebrate England semi-final win

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionDelight was written all over the faces of these fans in Manchester when England equalised

England fans across the North West flew the flag for the Three Lions as crowds gathered to watch the Euro 2020 semi-final in pubs and at fan parks.

An own goal and a strike from captain Harry Kane earned England a 2-1 win against Denmark on Wednesday night.

The win secured Gareth Southgate's side a place in the final of the competition for the first time.

Photographers captured the sheer elation as football fever washed over the 4TheFans Manchester Fan Park.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionThese four lions enjoyed watching the Three Lions
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThere were celebrations all round when England scored their first goal
image copyrightPA Media
image captionFans had plenty of reasons to celebrate after England secured a place in the Euro 2020 final
image copyrightPA Media
image captionCheers and chanting could be heard across the fan park in Manchester
image copyrightPA Media
image captionReady to do it all again on Sunday lads?
image copyrightReuters
image captionSome fans wore costumes to watch the match including dressing as the Knights of St George

