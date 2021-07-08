Euro 2020: North West fans celebrate England semi-final win
England fans across the North West flew the flag for the Three Lions as crowds gathered to watch the Euro 2020 semi-final in pubs and at fan parks.
An own goal and a strike from captain Harry Kane earned England a 2-1 win against Denmark on Wednesday night.
The win secured Gareth Southgate's side a place in the final of the competition for the first time.
Photographers captured the sheer elation as football fever washed over the 4TheFans Manchester Fan Park.