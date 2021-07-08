BBC News

Queen visits Coronation Street set to mark 60 years of soap

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe Queen met cast and crew members at the soap's Salford studios

The Queen has visited the set of Coronation Street to help celebrate the soap's diamond jubilee.

Her Majesty was given a tour of the ITV drama's studios in Salford, Greater Manchester, including a stop off at the Rovers Return pub.

The monarch, who celebrated 60 years on the throne in 2013, also walked down Weatherfield's famous cobbled streets, meeting cast and crew members.

Her journey to the region will also see her visit Manchester Cathedral.

The Queen previously visited Coronation Street in 1982 at its original studios in Manchester before the soap moved to Salford in 2013.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionHer Majesty was welcomed to the studios with flags and a red carpet
image copyrightPA Media
image captionHer Majesty met long running cast members on the set of the street

