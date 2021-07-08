Queen visits Coronation Street set to mark 60 years of soap
- Published
The Queen has visited the set of Coronation Street to help celebrate the soap's diamond jubilee.
Her Majesty was given a tour of the ITV drama's studios in Salford, Greater Manchester, including a stop off at the Rovers Return pub.
The monarch, who celebrated 60 years on the throne in 2013, also walked down Weatherfield's famous cobbled streets, meeting cast and crew members.
Her journey to the region will also see her visit Manchester Cathedral.
The Queen previously visited Coronation Street in 1982 at its original studios in Manchester before the soap moved to Salford in 2013.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.