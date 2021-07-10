Euro 2020: Marcus Rashford's old school praise him as 'role model'
Teachers at Marcus Rashford's old primary school say the "shy" student they remember is an inspiration ahead of England's Euro 2020 final.
Emma Roberts, head teacher at the Manchester school, said Rashford, who spearheaded a free school meals campaign, was "an absolute role model".
Lerone Osbourne, 11, said he took comfort from the striker's recent book You Are A Champion after an accident.
"Marcus says I am a champion and it has helped me to walk a bit," he said.
Ms Roberts said the Manchester United star still visits Button Lane Primary School in Wythenshawe, adding: "I think we feel like he is part of the school and the community, he hasn't lost that."
"When he comes in you can see him relax and he is happy to be in the building," she said.
"He has always got time for the children, he makes them all feel important."
In November, the government confirmed it would spend more than £400m to support poor children and their families in England, following Rashford's campaign during lockdown.
Rashford has spoken about relying on free school meals as child and was praised for his campaign by the former United States President Barack Obama before the Euros.
The England striker was awarded an MBE last autumn and has also launched a book club to boost reading among disadvantaged children.
Ms Roberts said: "On the pitch, he is a fantastic player and off the pitch, he is speaking up and standing up for the rights of children."
She said it was "important for the children that his face is there for them because he totally inspires them".
Recalling what Rashford was like as a young pupil, teaching assistant Anita Goulding said: "I remember Marcus as being well behaved in class. He was quiet, a bit shy and was always smiling.
"He always gives hugs to the teachers when he comes."
Pupils have been writing poems ahead of England's first European Championship final on Sunday, when they face Italy at Wembley.
Naif Yeasir, 11, said: "I am very happy because he is my favourite player and I didn't know who he was until I came to live in England in 2018."
