Euro 2020: Roads and pubs renamed after England team
- Published
Football fans have been renaming roads and venues in honour of the England squad ahead of the Euro 2020 final.
Georgia Hines, from Stockport's Chestergate Pub, said visitor numbers had "spiked" when they renamed it after manager Gareth Southgate on Friday.
"People are coming from other parts of Manchester to have a look," she said.
Residents of the town, where England star Phil Foden was born, have also renamed roads after the player and his fellow midfielder Mason Mount.
Fans on Wales Street in Oldham rebranded their road with the name England Street.
One resident, Andy, said: "They've all played well, but Raheem Sterling for me has been the top player for England."
After England reached the semi-final of World Cup 2018, London's Southgate Tube station was temporarily renamed after the England manager, while the Paris metro temporarily rebranded six stations in honour of the winning French team.
