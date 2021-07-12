Denton crash: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
A 49-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car which failed to stop and was then involved in another crash.
A white BMW hit the pedestrian on Ashton Road in Denton, Greater Manchester at about 01:00 BST. She died later in hospital.
The vehicle went on to hit a parked car at the junction with Mayfield Street before again driving off.
No arrests have been made and police are asking residents to check CCTV and dashcam footage.
Sgt Andrew Page said it was a "tragic incident" and he hoped people may have information about the BMW driver.
He urged people with dashcam footage of the BMW in the lead up to or following the two crashes to come forward.
