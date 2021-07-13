Wetherspoon ceiling collapse: Two women taken to hospital
- Published
Two women were taken to hospital when part of a ceiling collapsed at a pub in Manchester.
It happened at the Waterhouse Wetherspoon pub in Princess Street in the city centre shortly before 21:00 BST on Monday, police said.
Four people were assessed by paramedics with two taken to hospital for further treatment, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said.
A cordon was put in place and remained in place for more than three hours.
Nobody was seriously injured. Pub operator JD Wetherspoon has been asked to comment.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.