BBC News

Wetherspoon ceiling collapse: Two women taken to hospital

Published
image copyrightASP
image captionIt happened at the Waterhouse pub in Princess Street

Two women were taken to hospital when part of a ceiling collapsed at a pub in Manchester.

It happened at the Waterhouse Wetherspoon pub in Princess Street in the city centre shortly before 21:00 BST on Monday, police said.

Four people were assessed by paramedics with two taken to hospital for further treatment, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said.

A cordon was put in place and remained in place for more than three hours.

Nobody was seriously injured. Pub operator JD Wetherspoon has been asked to comment.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.