Gorton murder arrest after woman dies in house fire
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in a house fire in Manchester.
Fire crews found the woman's body while tackling the blaze in Darras Road in Gorton at about 02:30 BST.
Greater Manchester Police said while a woman, 33, was being held on suspicion of murder, detectives were continuing to follow several lines of inquiry.
Det Supt Amber Waywell said it was "a devastating but isolated incident" and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.