Denton crash: Man arrested over hit-and-run death
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 49-year-old woman who was hit by a car which failed to stop and then hit a parked car.
Joanne Whyte was hit by a white BMW on Ashton Road in Denton, Greater Manchester, at 01:00 BST on Monday.
The driver failed to stop and hit an empty van before fleeing the scene on foot, Greater Manchester Police said.
A man, 26, has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision.
