Marcus Rashford: Hundreds gather at mural for anti-racism demo
Hundreds of people have gathered for an anti-racism demonstration at the Marcus Rashford mural.
There has been an outpouring of support since the artwork was vandalised following England's defeat in the Euro 2020 final.
The mural in the Manchester suburb of Withington where Rashford grew up has since been repainted and covered in supportive messages.
People started gathering for the Stand Up to Racism demo from 18:00 BST.
The mural was defaced with several swear words shortly after Rashford missed a penalty, along with Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, in the 3-2 shootout loss to Italy.
All three players have since been targeted with racist abuse on social media.