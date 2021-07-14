Man charged over death of woman struck by car in Denton
- Published
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a woman was hit by a car which then drove off and hit a parked vehicle.
Joanne Whyte, 49 died after being struck on Ashton Road in Denton, Tameside at about 01:00 BST on Monday.
Her family said the mother-of-three would be "missed enormously".
A 26-year-old man from Hyde has also been charged with driving without insurance and a licence, failing to stop and producing cannabis.
He is due to appear at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on 18 August.
In a statement, her family said Ms Whyte, who had three children and three grandchildren, "will be missed enormously".
"Everyone who knew Joanne enjoyed her company and brilliant sense of humour," they added.
Greater Manchester Police have asked anyone with information about her death to come forward.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk