Rhys Thompson death: Three released in murder investigation
- Published
Three people arrested in connection with the suspected murder of a man found dead on moorland have been released under investigation.
The suspects were held following raids across Lancashire and Manchester on Tuesday and questioned about the murder of Rhys Thompson, 29, police said.
The body of Mr Thompson, from Moss Side in Manchester, was found on moorland in West Yorkshire in May.
Seven people were charged with unrelated drug and firearm offences.
They had been held in connection with shootings in Burnley, and were due before magistrates in Blackburn later.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.