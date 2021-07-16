Ashton-Under-Lyne: Baby hurt in Asda ceiling collapse
- Published
A baby has been taken to hospital after part of the ceiling collapsed at an Asda supermarket.
Emergency services were called to the store on Cavendish Street in Ashton-Under-Lyne, Greater Manchester at about 16:35 BST on Thursday.
"The noise was horrendous, there was dust everywhere," said witness Scarlett Phillips. "A baby was screaming."
A woman and two young children were taken to hospital, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.
An Asda spokesman said the family had gone to hospital as a precaution, adding: "We are pleased to hear they are all ok."
Ms Phillips, 31, from Dukinfield in Tameside said: "The roof started peeling towards us, the noise was horrendous.
"Then there was dust everywhere and a baby screaming... It shook everyone up but we've peeled the plaster off and been back this morning."
She praised Asda staff who had been "fantastic and checking how everyone was".
'Full evacuation'
North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said an infant was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.
A fire service spokeswoman said firefighters were at the scene for about two hours.
"A full evacuation of the store took place while fire crews made the scene safe," she said.
"Three casualties - a woman and two young children - were transferred to the care of colleagues from NWAS and conveyed to hospital."
The supermarket said it was "continuing to work with the relevant authorities" as an investigation continued into how "a small section of the ceiling" had collapsed.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk