Oldham Council leader car fire: Police make second arson arrest
A second man has been arrested in connection with an arson attack on a council leader's car.
Oldham Council leader Arooj Shah's vehicle was set alight in the early hours of Tuesday, damaging the car and a neighbouring property.
Ms Shah became the first Muslim woman to take charge of a council in the north of England in May.
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of committing arson with intent to endanger life, police said.
A 23-year-old previously held on suspicion of the same offence has been released on conditional bail.
'Reckless act'
Firefighters put out the blaze and nobody was hurt.
Police later confirmed it had been started deliberately.
Det Ch Insp Wesley Knights, of Greater Manchester Police, appealed again for anyone with information to come forward.
He said: "This second arrest hopefully sends a message that we will not rest until the circumstances around this incident are fully understood, and we have found and brought to justice those responsible for this reckless act."
