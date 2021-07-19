Shevington house collapse: Trapped woman, 77, dies
Published
A woman has died after being injured when part of a house collapsed.
Greater Manchester Police said it was called to reports that a person was trapped on Old Lane in Shevington, Wigan at about 14:50 BST on Sunday.
The 77-year-old was "rescued and taken to hospital but, sadly, despite the efforts of the emergency services, she was pronounced dead", the force said.
It added that an investigation into the cause of the collapse had begun.
