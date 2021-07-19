Covid: Hospitality businesses remain 'on a cliff edge'
- Published
Hospitality businesses remain "on a cliff edge" as Covid restrictions in England are eased, Greater Manchester's night-time economy advisor has said.
Sacha Lord, who also runs the Warehouse Project club nights, welcomed the reopening of nightclubs but said it had been a "nightmare" for the industry.
He criticised the government for failing to understand how the night-time economy operates.
The government has been approached for a comment.
Following the relaxation of most legal restrictions on social contact, nightclubs were able to reopen from midnight.
There is also no limit on how many people can meet or attend events and table service will not be necessary in pubs and restaurants.
Face coverings will be recommended in some spaces, but not required by law.
Mr Lord told BBC Breakfast that over the last 18 months businesses had seen how the government "has really not understood" their needs and how they operate.
He added: "The ten o'clock curfew is a perfect example, pushing hundreds of thousands of people out on the streets at exactly the same time. That did far worse than good.
"We saw ridiculous substantial meal rules - the Scotch egg rule.
"I took them to the High Court to compel them to drop that, which saved many businesses and jobs across the whole of the UK.
"So time and time again, we have seen so many mistakes."
He added that the businesses that had been able to reopen had been operating with measures in place and "operating at a loss, on the whole, or barely breaking even".
He said it was now a case of waiting to see how their fortunes continue in an uncertain future.
"In Greater Manchester, we employed 420,000 people in the night-time economy pre-Covid," he said.
"We are waiting to see how many redundancies have been made. It's vast."
During a press conference, Prime Minister Boris Johnson also confirmed that by the end of September the government plans "to make full vaccination the condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather".