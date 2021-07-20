Stockport couple stole £580k in solicitor timeshare scam
- Published
A couple who admitted conning vulnerable and elderly people out of more than £580,000 by pretending to be a firm of solicitors have been jailed.
Caroline Preston and Sean Thompson, 48, claimed they were recovering lost funds from failed timeshare investments.
Greater Manchester Police said instead they swindled cash out of the victims.
At Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, Thompson was jailed for six and a half years while Preston, both of Stockport, was jailed for three years.
Thompson, 48, pleaded guilty to six counts of fraud and Preston, 39, both of Churchill Crescent in Reddish, admitted five counts of the same offence.
Greater Manchester Police said it would now seek to retrieve any proceeds of their crimes from the couple.
"What Thompson and Preston did to vulnerable and elderly people is shocking," Det Con Shaun Nicholls said.
"I hope this outcome provides the victims with a sense of closure."
He warned members of the public to be vigilant of discussing money with third parties, especially when sending funds or providing account details.