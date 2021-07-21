BBC News

Oldham Central Mosque: Eid celebrated by 4,500 worshippers

image captionEid prayers were held with full crowds at the mosque for the first time since the pandemic

Eid has been celebrated by 4,500 people at a Greater Manchester mosque for the first time during the Covid pandemic.

The worshippers attended the morning prayers at Oldham Central Mosque to mark the start of Eid al-Adha, or the "feast of the sacrifice".

Last year's celebrations were scaled back last year as restrictions were in place during the Covid pandemic.

Worshippers said they were "so happy" to be able to celebrate with friends and family in their homes.

image captionAfruz Miah celebrated Eid at his home with relatives

Eid al-Adha is marked by special prayers and feasts and follows Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

Afruz Miah welcomed relatives into his home, which was decorated with balloons with people bringing different food.

image captionMr Miah also put up balloons in his home

He said: "It is more special because of the break we have had, It has been difficult because we have not done it for a while and it is a refreshing.

"I have personally lost friends, colleagues and family members as other people have. In a way it has brought people together.

"The kids have been mega excited. We are just going to eat, eat and eat.

"We feel fortunate after such a stressful time. But Covid is still around so we still have to be careful."

image captionAbdul Karim said people are "very excited" to visit family

Abdul Karim, of Oldham Central Mosque, said: "It is the first time in 18 months or two years that restrictions have been removed so people can visit family members.

"So lots of people are very excited particularly children."

One worshipper said: "Lockdown has been lifted at the perfect time. This Eid we will be able to celebrate properly with lots of people."

