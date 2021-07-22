BBC News

Bolton man's sudden death treated as suspicious by police

Published
image copyrightPolice handout
image captionPolice say they are keeping "an open mind" about what led to David Jones' death

The sudden death of a man found dead in a property is being investigated by detectives.

The body of 46-year-old David Jones was found at a home in Bradford Street, Bolton on 10 July.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it was treating his death as suspicious but it was keeping an open mind and would follow all lines of inquiry.

Paying tribute, his family said Mr Jones was "caring, respected and liked by everybody who knew him".

The family said in a statement: "He will be missed so much."

Police urged anyone who might have known Mr Jones, or witnessed anything in the Bradford Street area on the evening of 10 July, to contact them.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.