Manchester Velodrome: Repairs to aging centre to cost £26m
- Published
Repairs to Manchester's aging Velodrome cycling centre are to cost £26m, the city's council has revealed.
Urgent repairs were approved earlier this year after a report warned the building, which opened in 1994, could develop "catastrophic" failures.
Architects said parts of the velodrome were "approaching end of life" and "essential" refurbishment was needed.
Manchester City Council will borrow £22.1m for the work, alongside a range of grants.
The building, part of the National Cycling Centre which serves as British Cycling's headquarters, is seen as the most important 'legacy outcome' of Manchester's hosting of the Commonwealth Games in 2002.
Councillor Rabnawaz Akbar, executive member for neighbourhoods, said: "The National Cycling Centre is an incredible asset for this city - a unique place where Manchester people get to share the same facilities as elite cyclists.
"It's essential that we invest in its future now to ensure it can continue to fulfil this role for decades ahead.
"Failure to act now would risk the loss of some services, the loss of national and international events to rival velodromes, the loss of revenue and an undermining of Manchester's reputation as a sporting capital. "
The refurbishment will see spectator facilities brought up to standard for major events, while British Cycling athletes will also benefit from a new performance support centre.
Trackside, an extra digital screen will be installed, alongside a new timing system and a hospitality suite for sponsors, international visitors and athletes.
The cycling track itself was recently upgraded and will need to be protected throughout the work, which could start in September and finish in early 2023 subject to approval next week.
Brain Facer, chief executive of British Cycling, described the National Cycling Centre as "the home and beating heart of our sport".
He added: "Without it, we would not have been able to produce riders of the calibre of Sir Chris Hoy and Dame Sarah Storey.
"This investment will mean Manchester can continue to lead the way for the rest of the country."
