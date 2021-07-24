Fatuma Kadir: Missing 11-year-old Bolton girl is found
A 11-year-old girl who sparked a nationwide search when she went missing has been found safe and well.
Fatuma Kadir left her home in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on Thursday and travelled to London Euston, arriving at 01:13 BST on Friday.
Parents Asheem and Misra, who had publicly urged her to contact them, said they were "incredibly relieved".
Police said Fatuma was found in London earlier and officers were now working to reunite her with her parents.
Det Ch Insp Paul Rollinson said: "She was found in London earlier today so we are now working to reunite her with her parents, who are as you can imagine, incredibly relieved.
"The last couple of days have been every parent's worst nightmare, so I know they will agree with me when I say a huge than you to everyone who has shared our appeal to find Fatuma.
"Your help has been invaluable, so thank you.
"We would now ask that their privacy be respected, so they can be together as a family."