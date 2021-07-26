BBC News

Marcus Rashford mural: Money raised goes to foodbank charity

image captionA crowdfunding page raised nearly £40,000 after the mural in Withington was defaced

Thousands of pounds raised after Marcus Rashford's mural in Manchester was vandalised will be donated to a foodbank charity.

The artwork was defaced after England's loss in the Euro 2020 final in which Rashford missed a penalty.

An online crowdfunding campaign raised nearly £40,000 and thousands of messages were left on the wall in Withington.

Rashford has requested the money is given to Fare Share Greater Manchester.

Some of the money will also cover the cost of repairs to the wall.

The Manchester United forward, who said he had been "overwhelmed" by the outpouring of support in the days after the incident, chose the charity to help provide meals to schoolchildren over the summer holidays.

The mural on Copson Street is close to where he grew up and went to school.

It was daubed in swearwords on the night after he, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed penalties in England's 3-2 shootout defeat by Italy.

The piece was later restored by street artist Akse and became the scene of a large anti-racism demonstration.

Police later said the graffiti was believed to be "not racial" in nature but inquiries were continuing.

