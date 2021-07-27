Wilmslow crash: Motorcyclist, 70, killed in collision with car
A 70-year-old motorcyclist has been killed in a crash with a car.
Police were called to the crash between a black Indian Scout Bobber motorcycle and a silver Vauxhall Astra in Wilmslow, Cheshire, at 21:35 BST on Monday.
The motorcyclist, from Wilmslow, died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.
A 35-year-old woman from Manchester has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
She remains in police custody and officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or captured dashcam footage to come forward.
The crash took place at the junction of Manchester Road and Dean Row Road.
