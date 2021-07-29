Bolton death: Murder arrest after man's body found in home
A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man who was found dead at a home.
The body of 46-year-old David Jones was found at a property in Bradford Street, Bolton, at 10:30 BST on 10 July.
Greater Manchester Police said the force was still treating the sudden death as unexplained.
Det Ch Insp Andy Butterworth said: "We're continuing to keep an open mind as we build a picture of the events of that day.
"The people who knew David, and the local community, could hold information that will help us to develop this into a clearer picture."
He urged anyone with information to come forward.
The arrested man was taken into custody to be questioned by police and has since been released on bail.
