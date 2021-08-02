Stockport Council: Heaton Mersey cycle paths recommended amid criticisms
- Published
A walking and cycling route which would cut through a nature reserve has been recommended for approval by Stockport Council.
The plan, part of the region's Bee Network, includes paved paths criss-crossing Heaton Mersey Common.
Opponents said Heatons Cycle Link would cause loss of wildlife, threaten pedestrian safety and increase anti-social behaviour.
Stockport Council said complaints about the project would be considered.
Lighting and seating would also be installed on the route.
A report set to go before Heatons Area Committee asks local councillors to recommend the scheme be approved by the cabinet member.
A consultation in March revealed about 60% of 1,000 respondents were against an east-west route across the common.
'Ignored residents'
The council report claimed most concerns which had been raised could be overcome by amendments, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
These include switching lighting off at night, pedestrian priority signage and planting more trees.
Supporters of the scheme, which has been funded by the £160m Mayor's Cycling and Walking Challenge Fund, said it would boost "active travel" infrastructure.
But Jo Ward, head of Heaton Mersey Village Conservation Group, said the improved access could attract motorcyclists and increase anti-social behaviour.
She also claimed widening the path would result in the loss of more trees and that bats and badgers would be affected by the LED lighting.
Ms Ward said the council had "ignored residents locally" and she said the plans were a "recipe for disaster".
Community campaign group Walk Ride Greater Manchester said paths in the area were already in "various states of disrepair" and it backed the proposals.
A group spokesman said: "Making it easier to travel on foot or by bike across the common is a small but important step in achieving the council's change ambitions."