Wilmslow crash: Family 'broken' by motorcyclist's death
- Published
A "kind and caring" motorcyclist killed in a collision with a car will be "missed by all", his family have said.
Len Royle, 70, from Wilmslow, Cheshire, died at the scene of the crash in the town shortly after 21:30 BST on 26 July.
His family said in a tribute they were "deeply broken" by the tragedy.
Cheshire Police said a woman, 35, from Manchester, held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, had been released under investigation.
The crash happened at the junction of Manchester Road and Dean Row Road in Wilmslow.
Mr Royle's family said in a statement: "We are deeply broken by the tragic collision that has left us without Len.
"He was a kind, caring man and loving husband to Christine."
Officers have appealed for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who captured footage of it to contact police.