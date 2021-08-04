Manchester Pride ends support for safer sex scheme
Manchester Pride will no longer fund the distribution of free condoms and lubricant to promote safer sex.
The charity, which has supported the scheme since it was launched 27 years ago by the LGBT Foundation, said it had to make "tough decisions" due to the financial impact of the Covid pandemic.
LGBT Foundation said it would find new ways to fund the scheme.
But the decision to end the partnership has been described as "disappointing" and "shocking" on social media.
LGBT Foundation set up the scheme in 1994 and has delivered more than 31 million safer sex packs to people in Greater Manchester.
Mark Fletcher, chief executive of Manchester Pride, said the distribution scheme had "done absolutely vital work and we have been proud to support it".
But he said the pandemic had had a "significant impact" on the charity.
"Not being able to deliver in person events had a detrimental effect on our ability to [generate] income and raise funds in the way that we had planned," he added.
"And, like many other charities, we have had to take some tough decisions as we focus on recovering."
Many people have shared their disappointment and shock over the decision.
Carl Austin-Behan OBE, who is an LGBT advisor to Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, posted on Twitter that he was "sad and annoyed" by the news.
So sad and annoyed to read this, as the reason #MardiGras #GayFest #OperationFundraiser #ManchesterPride was set up as a charity was to support our local #LGBTQ+ organisations across Greater Manchester with the Condoms & Lube scheme as well as support going to @GeorgeHouseTrst 😢 https://t.co/Poa8UvalbS— Carl Austin-Behan OBE DL 🐝 (@CarlAustinBehan) August 3, 2021
LGBT Foundation is now looking for alternative ways to fund the scheme in order to secure its future.
Its chief executive Paul Martin OBE said: "For 27 years the scheme has provided free and accessible safer sex packs, first to gay and bisexual men, and now to all LGBTQ+ people living, working and visiting Greater Manchester.
"Throughout that time, the scheme has been run for the community, by the community and I pledge to the community that it will continue in the future."
In July, Manchester Pride organisers confirmed its annual parade would be cancelled over concerns it could not run in accordance with Covid rules.
