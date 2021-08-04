Ivi Miley death: Man jailed for killing baby daughter
A man has been jailed for killing his three-month-old daughter who died after suffering catastrophic injuries.
Ivi Miley died on 23 July 2020 after being taken to hospital with bleeding on the brain and 53 rib fractures.
Anthony Miley, 33, of Macclesfield, was found guilty at Chester Crown Court of her manslaughter and jailed for 13 years.
Her mother Stephanie Shore, 33, also of Macclesfield, was found not guilty of murder and allowing Ivi's death.
Cheshire Police said the court heard how Miley went downstairs to feed Ivi after she had woken up at 03:20 BST on 22 July last year.
Miley described how he fell asleep for an unknown amount of time before waking and trying to feed Ivi, police said.
Ivi took two to three mouthfuls of her milk before Miley claimed she turned "floppy", so he went to get help from Ms Shore.
She stated that she had heard Ivi cry but not in a way that caused her any concern and went back to sleep.
Ms Shore dialled 999 after finding Ivi unresponsive after she had been woken by Miley to tell her something was wrong with their daughter.
Paramedics attended and the baby was taken to Macclesfield General Hospital where it was revealed that she had sustained bleeding on both sides of the brain.
She was then transferred to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital but died the next day.
Further tests revealed a fracture to the back of Ivi's head with a serious injury to the brain while X-rays found fractures - old and new - to her ribs.
Police said neither parent could explain how their daughter sustained such catastrophic injuries.
Det Insp Kate Tomlinson said: "This is a tragic case involving a defenceless baby who had been subject to a catalogue of horrendous injuries in her short life which must have been lived predominantly in pain.
"To this day Miley continues to deny any knowledge of how Ivi sustained these injuries and has shown no remorse which is totally unforgiveable."