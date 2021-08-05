Greater Manchester Police officer in court accused of sexual assaults
A Greater Manchester Police officer has appeared in court accused of sexual assault.
PC Mohammed Adnan Ali, 35, who previously ran the Trafford branch of the Volunteer Police Cadets, faces 21 charges.
He is accused of 15 counts of misconduct in a public office, five of sexual assault and distributing an indecent photograph of a child.
Mr Ali was bailed to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 2 September.
Liverpool Magistrates' Court heard he is accused of five sexual assaults on females and males which allegedly took place between 2015 and 2018.
According to the charges, Mr Ali, of Old Trafford in Manchester, allegedly sent images of himself to teenagers, asked them to send him indecent photos and made sexualised remarks to people under the age of 18.
He was bailed with conditions including a limitation on contact with anyone under the age of 18.
Mr Ali was first arrested in October 2018 on suspicion of police corruption following a report he had abused his position for a sexual purpose.
The allegation was investigated by Greater Manchester Police's major incident team under the direction and control of the Independent Office of Police Conduct.
He was arrested a second time on November 2018, again on suspicion of police corruption, and a third time in March 2019 on suspicion of sexual assault, misconduct in a public office and distributing an indecent image.