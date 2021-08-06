Covid: Metrolink forced to cut timetable due to coronavirus absences
- Published
Metrolink has switched to a reduced timetable for the rest of August to cope with coronavirus-related staff absences.
There have been daily delays across the tram network because staff have been ill or self-isolating.
A decision has now been taken to run trams every 12 minutes, instead of every six minutes.
Transport for Greater Manchester said it hoped services will return to normal for the return of schools in September.
This news comes on top of planned engineering work across the network for this period and a problem last week which saw 43 of their fleet of 128 trams require repair after suffering structural damage.
TfGM's Head of Metrolink, Danny Vaughan, said: "I think everyone is aware that the 'pingdemic' is having a significant impact across multiple sectors, including transport.
"We have been working really hard to keep people moving, but the reality is staff absences are impacting services.
"Moving to a temporary 12-minute frequency will ensure we can operate a more reliable service and alleviate some of the pressure staff are under, which is extremely important for their own wellbeing."