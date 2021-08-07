Droylsden stabbing: Murder charge over man's death
A man has been charged with murdering a 47-year-old man who was stabbed to death.
The victim was attacked in a house in Redesmere Close, Droylsden, in the early hours of Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.
He was taken to hospital where he later died.
Dean Farrell, 21, of Redesmere Close, has been charged with murder and was due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
