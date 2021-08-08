Ian Bent death: Family tribute after stabbing of 'loving father'
- Published
The family of a man who was stabbed to death said they were "beyond heartbroken".
Ian Bent, 47, died after an attack in a house in Redesmere Close, Droylsden, in the early hours of Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.
He was taken to hospital where he later died.
Dean Farrell, 21, of Redesmere Close, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Monday.
Mr Bent's family described him as a "loving father and grandfather".
"He would have always gone above and beyond to put a smile on anyone's face," they said.
"He had the biggest heart and made everyone happy who was around him. He was loved dearly and taken far too soon.
"We as a family, and close friends, are beyond heartbroken with his loss, and it will forever change our lives."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk