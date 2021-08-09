Places for Everyone: Greater Manchester consulted over new homes plan
- Published
People in Greater Manchester are being invited to have their say on a new masterplan for building homes and creating new jobs in the city region.
The project, called Places for Everyone, is the the successor to the Greater Manchester Spatial Framework, which was scrapped in 2020.
It sets out what land will be freed up for development to meet government targets.
A public consultation will run for eight weeks.
The move comes after councils across the area - except for Stockport, which pulled out of the spatial framework plan in December - backed a draft document despite opposition from some councillors, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
People will be asked if the plan meets "tests of soundness" before it is sent off to the government for examination.
These include whether it promotes economic growth and makes provision for development, and whether it is backed up by robust evidence, based on effective and achievable policies and meets national planning policies.
The consultation is the final stage in the preparation of the plan, which proposes to build 165,000 new homes - down from the 227,000 in the earlier draft, and with a 60% reduction in green belt development compared to the first version.
Of these homes, 50,000 will be classed as affordable housing, with 30,000 available for social rent.
More than 55 million sq ft of office, industrial and warehousing space is also proposed across the nine boroughs.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk