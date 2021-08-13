BBC News

M6 closed: Man seriously injured after three-vehicle crash

Published
A man has suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving three vehicles on the M6 in Cheshire.

Emergency services remain at the scene following the collision involving a van, HGV and a Mercedes at 04:15 BST.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

The southbound motorway is closed between junction 19 at Knutsford and junction 20 at Lymm due to a fuel spillage.

Diversions are in place and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

But Highways England has said there is more than four miles (6.4km) of trapped traffic that is currently being released.

