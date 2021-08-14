Manchester United v Leeds: Six arrests made before game
- Published
Six people have been arrested after fighting before Manchester United's game with Leeds United.
Social media footage showed chairs and a bin thrown during a scuffle in Manchester city centre, ahead of the Old Trafford match at 12:30 BST.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said five people were held on suspicion of public order offences and one on suspicion of drug offences.
They added that they they were working with both clubs to identify offenders.
It came as full-capacity crowds returned to Premier League games following lockdown in March 2020.
Manchester United thrashed Leeds United 5-1 in their opening weekend of the season.
Before the match, social media footage showed scores of men running down Deansgate with some throwing objects and punches, while police tried to maintain control.
A GMP spokesman said there had been "isolated incidents of disorder".
Before kick-off, BBC Sport correspondent Simon Stone said there had been a "welcome buzz around Old Trafford".
He added that "some pretty terrible images on social media suggests there has been some trouble in the city centre but far more fans are in this stadium now, waiting for the action to begin".
A minute's silence was held before the game for people who had died with coronavirus, followed by players from both clubs taking the knee as part of their anti-racism campaign.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk