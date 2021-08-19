Cannabis farm worth £1m found in Bury town centre
Cannabis plants with a street value of £1m have been found at a flooded property in Bury town centre.
About 1,000 plants have been destroyed after they were discovered on Silver Street, Greater Manchester Police said.
Police searches uncovered five rooms and a loft being used for growing the plants.
Officers believe people had also been living in the property after finding two beds in there. There have been no arrests so far.
Ch Insp Jamie Collins said: "The removal of this quantity of cannabis from the supply chain is another positive step forward in helping to disrupt the activity of organised criminals who seek to profit from the sale of drugs".
