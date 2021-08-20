Irlam crash: Four boys arrested after 4x4 crashes into ditch
Four teenagers have been arrested after a 4x4 crashed into a ditch following a police chase.
Police began pursuing the vehicle, which is believed to be stolen, on Liverpool Road in Irlam, Salford, at about 20:00 BST on Thursday.
Greater Manchester Police said the car drove over Barton Moss and eventually went into a ditch.
The teenage boys fled the vehicle and headed over the fields on foot, the force said.
Three of them were arrested at the scene, while the fourth boy was detained some time later on Dean Road in Cadishead.
The two 13-year-olds, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were taken to hospital and checked over for minor injuries, before being taken into custody where they remain for questioning.
