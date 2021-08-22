Offerton death: Murder arrest after woman found dead
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 30s was found dead in a flat, police have said.
The woman was found by emergency crews in Victoria Park, Offerton, Stockport, after 08:30 BST on Saturday.
A man, also in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.
Greater Manchester Police has appealed for information and said officers were still trying to find out "the full circumstances surrounding her death".
Det Insp Victoria Wade said: "Although we have one man currently in custody in connection with this incident I would stress that our enquiries are in their initial stages and we are keeping an open mind as we investigate the full circumstances surrounding her death and I would urge the public to avoid speculation at this time."
