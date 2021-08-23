BBC News

Manchester bus stop death: Murder arrest over street attack

Published
image sourceGoogle
image captionThe man aged in his 50s was found unconscious and injured by the bus stop on Wilmslow Road

A 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found fatally injured at a bus stop.

A man in his 50s was found unconscious at the junction of Wilmslow Road and Victoria Road in Fallowfield, Manchester at about 17:10 BST on Thursday. He died in hospital.

A man has been arrested and has been held for questioning, said police.

Greater Manchester Police have urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

