Blackley rape: Dog walker, 17, attacked in Manchester park
- Published
A 17-year-old girl has been raped while walking a dog in a park in Manchester.
Police said the "horrendous" attack in Boggart Hole Clough in Blackley happened at about 19:00 BST on Sunday.
The girl left her home and was walking with her dog from the duck pond towards the Charlestown Road exit when she was approached by two men.
One of the men took her dog from her while the other pushed her to the ground and assaulted her, Greater Manchester Police said.
Following the attack, the girl was able to take back her dog and run from the scene and alert two other women in the park, who contacted police.
One of the men is described as black with braided hair, about 5ft 8in (1.8m) and aged between 20 and 30 with an African accent.
He was wearing a dark coloured puffer jacket with royal blue sleeves, dark jeans with a belt and dark trainers with bubbles in the sole, police said.
The second was a bald white man, aged between 20 and 30, with a short beard and a Manchester accent, wearing a white long-sleeved T-shirt with a V-neck, dark coloured jeans with white trainers.
Det Insp Louise Edwards said: "We have launched a full investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened, and ensure the people responsible for this horrendous act are identified.
"We are carefully examining the scene, and will increase our police presence in the area, so if anyone has any concerns, they can approach our officers directly."