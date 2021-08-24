Warrington drug dealer caught out by seat belt check
A drug dealer who was caught after police stopped him to check if he was wearing a seat belt has been jailed.
Michael Sherwood, of Vulcan Close in Warrington, was spotted driving without a belt on Hilden roundabout in the town at about 09:30 BST on 24 July.
Cheshire Police said the 50-year-old told officers he had some cannabis, but a search of his car also revealed more than £20,000 and several mobile phones.
He was jailed for three years and four months at Liverpool Crown Court.
The force said officers conducted three searches at addresses linked to Sherwood following his arrest at the roadside and seized more cannabis, a further £20,000 and other drug paraphernalia.
A spokesman said the total street value of all the cannabis seized was up to £195,000.
At the court, Sherwood admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply and money laundering.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Con Mike McDermott said an investigation of Sherwood had made it clear he "played a leading role in the supply of illegal drugs" in Warrington and he had been "selling cannabis on a commercial scale".
"This is great work by two of our officers and truly shows the value of police stop checks," he added.