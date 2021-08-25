Knifeman jailed for Stockport medical centre attack
- Published
A knifeman who attempted to take staff hostage at a medical centre and swung a meat cleaver at a woman has been jailed.
Michael Brannigan, 40, terrorised people in three separate incidents in Stockport on 12 March.
He admitted four counts of possession of an offensive weapon, robbery, criminal damage, assault and affray.
Brannigan, of no fixed address, was jailed at Manchester Crown Court for three years and five months.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said staff at Woodley Health Centre dialled 999 and said Brannigan was threatening them with a knife and smashing windows inside the surgery.
Staff barricaded themselves into offices as he continually banged on the door with his walking stick.
He then pulled out a kitchen knife from his bag before picking up an office chair and smashing a window inside the surgery, police said.
'Wreaked havoc'
Brannigan declared he was taking a staff member hostage and allowed all the others in the surgery to leave saying: "If I see you again, I'm coming for you."
He also attempted to swing a meat cleaver narrowly missing another staff member.
Brannigan refused to put down a metal pole when police arrived and lunged at them but was quickly detained on the floor.
GMP said earlier the same day he had pulled up alongside a car, poked a walking stick through the window and hit the driver across the face.
He also tried to kick at the car and brandished a knife at its occupants.
Brannigan then threatened a pharmacist in Woodley Precinct in Stockport with a knife and demanded medication.
Det Con Stephen Rothery said Brannigan "wreaked havoc in a very short space of time, not sparing a thought for the fear or distress that this could cause them".
"He was found to be carrying multiple knives so who knows what further damage or injury he could have caused to others if he hadn't been apprehended," he said.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk