Benjamin Mendy: Manchester City footballer charged with rape
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been charged with rape.
Cheshire Police said the 27-year-old defender had been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.
The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August this year.
Mendy, of Prestbury, has been remanded in custody ahead of his appearance at Chester Magistrates' Court on Friday.
