Cambridge graduate jailed over bomb-making book loses appeal
A University of Cambridge maths graduate who was jailed for possessing a bomb-making instruction manual has lost an appeal against his sentence.
Oliver Bel, 25, was convicted in April of collecting information likely to be useful to a terrorist.
Following a trial, jurors at Manchester Crown Court rejected his defence that he used the text for academic research.
He had wanted his two-year sentence to be suspended, but the High Court rejected his claim.
Bel, previously of Wilmslow, Cheshire, came to the attention of the authorities in January 2019 when a member of the public reported anti-Semitic comments he had made in a Facebook group in which he also defended Adolf Hitler.
Police then found a copy of The Anarchist Cookbook in a search of his home in November 2019.
'Vile and offensive'
At a High Court hearing on Friday, judges heard legal submissions on Bel's behalf that his sentence should have been suspended due to his mental health problems.
Lord Justice Fulford, sitting with Mr Justice Murray and Mr Justice Wall, dismissed the appeal finding that a suspended sentence had not been a "viable option" for sentencing judge Alan Conrad QC.
Richard Wormald QC, representing Bel, told the court that he was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome - an autistic spectrum disorder - and that he was "vulnerable, young and of previous good character".
He acknowledged that his offending was "serious" and that Bel had become obsessed with "right-wing political ideology, some of it vile and offensive".
Mr Wormald told the court that those with Asperger's syndrome can have "intense, narrow and often obsessional interests".
He argued that the sentencing judge could have considered whether the "best place" for Bel was "in the community, under supervision, being monitored with his problems being addressed".
But Joe Allman, representing the Crown, said of Bel that there was "no real cogent evidence of a link between the offence and his mental health".
On Friday, Lord Justice Fulford said Bel's autism was not found to have "any significant bearing on his culpability" and that a custodial term was "inevitable" and the appeal was dismissed.
