Benjamin Mendy: Second man arrested in Manchester City footballer rape inquiry
- Published
A second man has been arrested after a Manchester City footballer was charged with rape and sexual assault.
Benjamin Mendy is accused of four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault at his home in Cheshire.
The 27-year-old defender was remanded in custody on Friday after appearing at Chester Magistrates' Court.
Cheshire Police said a 40-year-old man had also been arrested in connection to an ongoing investigation into sexual offences at an address in Cheshire.
The man was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of rape and has been conditionally bailed pending further inquiries, the force said.
Mr Mendy's charges relate to alleged attacks on three women, including one aged under 18, between October 2020 and August 2021.
The left-back has played for last season's Premier League champions since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52m.
In a statement on Thursday, Manchester City said the club had suspended the player pending an investigation.