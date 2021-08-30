Two arrested after man found in a Manchester canal dies
A man who was pulled injured from a Manchester canal has died, police said.
Greater Manchester Police found him in the water after 22:30 BST on Sunday close to Ducie Street in the city centre.
The man, believed to be about 50, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died on Monday morning.
Officers said two men, aged 44 and 52, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in custody for questioning.
Det Insp Jen Tattersall said: "Initial enquiries have established that the victim was seen to be drinking with the two men, who we have arrested, shortly before police were called by passers-by who spotted the victim in the water."
