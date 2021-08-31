Manchester murder probe: Woman arrested after man's death
A man has been found dead in a property in Manchester prompting a murder investigation.
Emergency services found the body of a man aged in his 50s in Droitwich Road, Miles Platting at about 12:00 BST on Monday, Greater Manchester Police said.
A 24-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
His death was "being treated as an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public", Det Ch Insp Stuart Wilkinson said.
He added: "We are currently trying to establish the circumstances that very tragically led to this man's death. We currently have one woman in custody for questioning."
