Stan Mellor: Salford jockey street naming refusal challenged
A council's refusal to name a street after the first jump jockey to ride 1,000 winners is to be reconsidered after a councillor challenged its "pretty crazy" naming policy.
Salford City councillor John Warmisham wants to name a road after locally-born Stan Mellor, who died in August 2020.
He said the council's policy of not using a name until 10 years after someone dies did not make sense.
Planning lead Mike McCusker said the council would "reconsider the refusal".
Mellor grew up on Devonshire Street in Salford, close to Manchester Racecourse at Castle Irwell, and rode 33 winners at the course before it closed in 1963.
The three-time champion jockey won a total of 1,035 races between 1955 and 1973.
'Thrilled beyond words'
Mr Warmisham wants a street named after him on a housing estate which is being built on the site of the former course.
"I just think it will be really nice to remember him," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"We want to keep the memory of the racecourse alive.
"People say you've got to move on with progress, but I think you've got to look at preserving your heritage too."
The Pendleton and Charlestown councillor has been supported by developer Salboy and the champion rider's widow, Elaine Mellor, who was also a successful jockey.
She said her husband would have been "thrilled beyond words" to have a street named after him in the city.
"He always talked about his early years there, even more so during his later years as the Alzheimer's dementia progressed," she said.
She added that she would be "absolutely delighted" to give permission for the council to use Mellor's name.
Mr McCusker said while the plan had been turned down, there was "some leeway" in the policy.
"Councillor Warmisham makes a strong case for the use of Stan Mellor, given his track record at the Manchester Racecourse as both a jockey and trainer," he said.
He said because of the relevance to the local history he had asked officers to reconsider the refusal.
