Tameside tram crash: Cyclist, 10, suffers serious head injuries
- Published
A 10-year-old cyclist has been left with "life-threatening injuries" after being hit by a tram.
Emergency services were called to Droylsden Road in Audenshaw, Greater Manchester, at about 19:30 BST on Wednesday.
The boy was taken to hospital by air ambulance with a serious head injury.
The A662 Droylsden Road from Williamson Lane to Lumb Lane was closed but has since reopened and the Metrolink is running normally.
Sgt Andrew Page said: "This collision occurred early evening on a relatively busy road so we're confident there are people who may have witnessed the collision or be holding information or footage that could greatly assist our inquiries.
"We would urge anyone who thinks they be able to assist to get in touch as a matter of urgency."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.